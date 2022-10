Zelensky said that three villages recaptured from Russian troops.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that three villages in the country's southern Kherson region had been recaptured from Russian troops.

"Novovoskresenske, Novogrygorivka and Petropavlivka... were liberated in the last 24 hours," he said in a video posted on social media, adding that the counter-offensive "continues".

