Ukraine's Wartime Reshuffle: What We Know

Following weeks of rumours, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky this week unveiled a government reshuffle, replacing his prime minister and defence minister as he aims to inject fresh energy into his team, with no end in sight to the war.

Here are the main points to know about the shake-up, which comes as ceasefire talks with Russia stall and with the White House vowing to keep backing Kyiv.

PM with US ties

Ukraine's new prime minister will be Yulia Svyrydenko, an economy minister known for finalising a natural resources deal with the United States that nearly derailed ties between the countries.

"She was the key and the only person leading these negotiations. She managed to prevent them from unravelling," said Tymofiy Mylovanov, a former economy minister who worked with Svyrydenko.

She won the respect of US partners, including senior US political leadership, analysts have said.

"Trump and his administration are now a priority for Ukraine. Svyrydenko has proven herself there and will continue to do so," said political analyst Volodymyr Fesenko.

Svyrydenko, 39, has earned the trust of Ukraine's business community for her handling of the country's wartime economy, President of the American Chamber of Commerce Andy Hunder said.

"We've had a transparent, trust-based and collaborative relationship," Hunder said.

New US ambassador

Zelensky has indicated that Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, who had taken part in negotiations with Russia, will be the next US ambassador.

"Ukraine needs more positive dynamics in relations with the United States and at the same time new steps in managing the defence sector of our state," Zelensky told Umerov in a meeting last week.

Trump has criticised the last administration's decision to send billions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, but has authorised NATO members to make arms purchases on Kyiv's behalf.

Umerov's appointment "means only one thing. The key issue in bilateral relations between the US and Ukraine right now is weapons", Fesenko said.

"Arms supplies are the number one issue. The second issue is negotiations to end the war. Umerov has been involved in both," he added.

Outgoing prime minister, an unassuming technocrat, Denys Shmygal, will take over the defence ministry brief, Zelensky has said.

More control?

Zelensky's rivals have long accused him of seeking to consolidate power and some critical media say Svyrydenko's appointment marked the latest step in this trend.

She is seen as loyal to Andriy Yermak, the powerful head of the Zelensky's office.

Ukrainska Pravda, a respected independent media outlet, published a report describing the moves as "the strengthening of the head of the presidential office -- although it's hard to see how that's possible."

"It's obvious that the Presidential office's influence will increase," opposition lawmaker Mykola Kniazhytskyi told AFP.

"The authorities are pursuing further centralisation and refusing any dialogue," he added.

What now?

Svyrydenko has set her priorities as prime minister as strengthening the economy, scaling up arms production, and expanding support programs.

Fesenko said Shmygal's appointment as defence minister would likely see him "bring some order" to the ministry, which has previously been plagued by corruption scandals.

Lawmakers voted on Wednesday to officially dismiss the government and were set to approve new ministers the following day.

Political commentators have suggested that more changes in cabinet could follow, including at the energy ministry.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)