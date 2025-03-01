"You're Very, Very Welcome": UK PM To Zelensky A Day After Trump Clash

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Saturday gave Volodymyr Zelensky a warm welcome to his Downing Street offices, a day after the Ukrainian leader's clash with US President Donald Trump.

"You're very, very welcome here in Downing Street," Starmer told Zelensky. "And as you've heard from the cheers street outside, you have full backing across the United Kingdom, and we stand with you with Ukraine for as long as it may take."

Starmer said both leaders wanted to achieve "a lasting peace for Ukraine, based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine -- so important for Europe and so important for the United Kingdom".

Zelensky responded that had seen the hundreds of supporters gathered outside Downing Street, and that "I want to thank you, the people of the United Kingdom, for such big support from the very beginning of this war".

"I'm very happy that his majesty the king accepted my meeting tomorrow and we are very happy in Ukraine that we have such a strategic partner," he added. "We count on your support."

