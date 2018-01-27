Young Woman Who Drove Uber Cab Shot Dead In US-Mexico Border City

According to witness reports, Karla Garrufe, 21, died on Thursday morning after being gunned down by a man whose car she had bumped into from behind, said Miguel Angel Guerrero, a spokesman for prosecutors in Tijuana.
A witness said that after the two began arguing, the man pulled out a gun, shot her and drove off, he added.
The suspect has not been caught, prosecutors said.
In a statement, Uber expressed its condolences over what it called the "terrible" incident and said it was working with authorities to clear up the case. Uber said Garrufe was disconnected from the app when the shooting occurred.
