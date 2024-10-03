Advertisement

"You Will Never Be My President": Indian User's Reply to Trump Goes Viral

As Trump gears up for the upcoming election next month after having survived not one, but two assassination attempts, his reliance on social media continues to draw both criticism and amusement from users worldwide.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
"You Will Never Be My President": Indian User's Reply to Trump Goes Viral
The use of automated messages is not new for Donald Trump. (File)
New Delhi:

A month ahead of the US election, with campaigning at a peak, former President Donald Trump's automated messages have sparked a viral reaction with an Indian user receiving an update today.

The tweet, from the former President's X (formerly Twitter) handle, was directed at Roshan Rai, who describes himself as an Indian first and "cricketoholic" in his bio.

"I'll send you IMPORTANT ELECTION UPDATES for North Carolina. Make sure you are ready to VOTE FOR DONALD J. TRUMP by November 5th. Reply #stop to opt-out" it read.

To this, Roshan Rai quipped, "Thanks, but you will never be my President. Kamala Harris will never be my President either.  Actually, I am from India."

Mr Rai's retort has drawn the attention of several Internet users. It also shows the unexpected reach of Trump's automated messaging system beyond American borders, thereby highlighting the impact of Trump's social media strategy, which has been a hallmark of his political approach since 2015.

The X exchange raises questions about the appropriateness of such outreach to international audiences. A study by the National Bureau of Economic Research in 2018, indicated that bots played a critical role in swaying votes during the 2016 elections and Twitter bots may have boosted Donald Trump's votes by a good 3.23%. 

As Trump gears up for the upcoming election next month after having survived not one, but two assassination attempts, his reliance on social media continues to draw both criticism and amusement from users worldwide. Earlier this year, in August, Trump had taken to social media to express his approval for pop star Taylor Swift's faux endorsement of himself, using AI-generated images. However, this soon turned into an  "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT" post on social media following Swift's actual endorsement of Trump's rival Kamala Harris. 

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Donald Trump, US Elections 2024, US Presidential Election 2024
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Kamala Harris' Husband Slapped Ex Girlfriend For Flirting With Another Man, Claims Report
"You Will Never Be My President": Indian User's Reply to Trump Goes Viral
Annular Solar Eclipse's 'Ring of Fire' Seen In Easter Island And Patagonia
Next Article
Annular Solar Eclipse's 'Ring of Fire' Seen In Easter Island And Patagonia
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com