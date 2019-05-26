Yemen's Houthis Launch Drone Strike On Saudi's Jizan Airport: Report

There was no immediate confirmation from Saudi authorities or from a Saudi-led coalition that has been battling the Houthis in Yemen for four years.

World | | Updated: May 26, 2019 13:57 IST
Houthi movement launched a drone strike on military hangars in Saudi Arabia


Dubai: 

Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement launched a drone strike on military hangars in Saudi Arabia's Jizan airport near the Yemeni border, the group's Masirah TV reported on Sunday. 

The Houthis, who ousted the Saudi-backed internationally recognised government from power in the Yemeni capital Sanaa in late 2014, have stepped up missile and drone attacks on Saudi cities in the past two weeks.



