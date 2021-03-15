Hospital In Myanmar Received 34 Bodies After Sunday Violence: Report

People walk in a street full of water bags to be used against tear gas, during an anti-coup protest

A hospital in a suburb of Myanmar's Yangon city that was rocked by violence on Sunday received 34 bodies and 40 wounded people, the Myanmar Now media outlet said.

A rights group said earlier that at least 22 people had been killed in the Hlaingthaya suburb where security forces opened fire on anti-military protesters after unknown assailants torched several Chinese-financed garment factories there.

