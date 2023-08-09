Yacht Used By Princess Diana And Dodi Fayed Sinks In France

Princess Diana and her alleged lover Dodi Fayed spent a few weeks aboard Cujo

Before their deaths in the late summer of 1997, Princess Diana and her alleged lover Dodi Fayed spent a few weeks aboard Cujo, a 65-foot superyacht. Now, after decades, the infamous boat has sunk off the coast of France, according to a report by The Independent.

Cujo disappeared in the Mediterranean waves after hitting an identified object off Beaulieu-sur-Mer, on the French Riviera. Seven people on board were rescued following the accident. The yacht was one of the most famous in the world because of its high-profile passengers. Sadly, the yacht is now 7,000 feet under the sea.

According to a Facebook post from the Gendarmerie Des Alpes-Maritimes, a division of the French military, the passengers onboard the yacht called around 12:30 local time on July 29. After an hour, a rescue boat arrived, finding that the yacht was partially submerged.

"The cabins of the yacht were already flooded, and only a few suitcases located in the kitchen and on the deck could be retrieved by the gendarmes," reads the statement.

The cause of the accident was not revealed but according to Boat International, sources claimed that the ship hit an unknown object floating near the center of the hull.

According to Architectural Digest, the yacht was originally launched in 1972 and was commissioned by its first owner John von Neumann.

The yacht hosted other high-profile passengers including Clint Eastwood, Tony Curtis, Bruce Willis, and Brooke Shields.

After the death of Princess Diana and Dodi Fayed, the yacht fell into disrepair and decommissioned in 1999. After many years, Fayed's cousin Moody Al-Fayed purchased it and brought it back to life.

It was later sold to Simon Kidston.