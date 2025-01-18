X Post Shows SpaceX's "How It Started" vs "How Its Going" Pics, Elon Musk Responds

More than two decades after the launch of SpaceX, founder Elon Musk is looking back on the company's extraordinary journey. What began in 2002 as an ambitious dream to make space exploration affordable has now evolved into a leader in the aerospace industry.

On Friday, the billionaire responded to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that showed the evolution of the company. The post featured two side-by-side images: one from the early stages of SpaceX, showing Mr Musk working at a cluttered lab filled with metal parts and scrap, and the other showing the launch of the Starship rocket. The caption read, "How it started v/s How it's going."

Reacting to the post, Mr Musk replied, "We've come a long way."

We've come a long way https://t.co/LAKesdMyeD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 17, 2025

This comes after a SpaceX Starship prototype malfunctioned just minutes after launching from Texas on Friday, causing disruptions to airline routes over the Gulf of Mexico to avoid potential debris.

SpaceX's mission control lost contact with the upgraded Starship, which carried its first test payload of mock satellites, about eight minutes after its liftoff from the company's South Texas facilities. Footage showed bright orange lights streaking across the sky above Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, trailing smoke in their wake.

Despite this, SpaceX's Starship programme has seen several significant successes since its inception. The fourth flight test, conducted on June 6, 2024, marked a significant milestone when the Super Heavy booster executed a soft splashdown in the ocean, and the Starship upper stage survived atmospheric reentry. This successful test culminated in a controlled splashdown.

The fifth flight test, on October 13, 2024, was another achievement for SpaceX. In this mission, the Super Heavy booster was successfully caught upon return to the launch site. The Starship upper stage completed a controlled splashdown in the Indian Ocean.

On November 19, 2024, SpaceX conducted the sixth flight test, which was another successful attempt. This flight featured the first successful in-space relight of a Raptor engine.