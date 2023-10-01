'X' Is Losing Its Daily Active Users, CEO Linda Yaccarino Confirms

Linda Yaccarino shared previously unknown stats of the company.

CEO for X, Linda Yaccarino appeared onstage for an interview with CNBC's Julia Boorstin at Vox Media's Code 2023 event recently. During the 45-minute-long interview, she shared previously unknown stats of the company.

Throughout the interview, she repeated that she's only been on the job at X for 12 weeks. She revealed that X, formerly Twitter is losing daily active users after Elon Musk took over.

At the tech conference, Ms. Yaccarino shared that the company currently has 225 million daily active users - a decline in tens of millions or 11.6 per cent of users from just before Mr. Musk acquired the company.

Last year, Elon Musk posted a series of tweets which showed that Twitter had 254.5 million daily active users the week before his takeover.

Twitter added 1.6M daily active users this past week, another all-time high pic.twitter.com/Si3cRYnvyD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 22, 2022

According to The Information, X revised its daily active user count to 245 million daily active users. She said that X had 225 million active users, Ms Yaccarinno previously cited "200 to 250 million" daily active users earlier in the interview.

As per Mashable reported, according to stats shared by her, X is losing millions or around 3.7 per cent of daily active users from before Mr Musk's acquisition.

The report claims that the daily active users are even down from the numbers that Musk shared last year when he was in charge. Twitter had 259.4 million daily active users in mid-November 2022. X has lost nearly 15 million users - a drop of roughly 5.6 per cent.

When Ms. Yaccarino was asked about user metrics, she tried to move away from the topic and said X had 200 and 250 daily active users. She also said the platform had 50,000 communities and engagement numbers were up since June.

She then said that X had 550 million monthly active users. It's unclear how much monthly active user growth has happened under Mr Musk's leadership.

She also said that X will be profitable in 2024. "Now that I have immersed myself in the business, and we have a good set of eyes on what is predictable, what's coming is that it looks like in early '24, we will be turning a profit," she said onstage at the Code Conference.

She also claimed, "90% of the top 100 advertisers have returned to the platform in the last 12 weeks alone."



