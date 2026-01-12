WWIII Trends On X As Users Compare Today's Tensions To Pre-World War II Era

With former Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro in US detention, mass demonstrations in Iran against the economic crisis and the Gaza ceasefire hanging by a thread, many on social media have drawn parallels between today and the pre-World War II era.

The tensions surged after US forces captured Maduro and his wife in a large-scale military operation and flew them to New York. This is similar to aggressive actions seen in the 1930s, when Italy invaded Abyssinia in 1935, and Germany openly defied the Treaty of Versailles.

The idea of a potential World War III comes after US President Donald Trump increased the military budget for 2027 from $1 trillion to $1.5 trillion. He called it the "dream military that we have long been entitled to, and more importantly, one that will keep us safe and secure, regardless of the foe."

"The United States is preparing to fight World War III — The US President just proposed to increase the military budget by 50 per cent," a tweet read.

"Russia is deploying submarines & warships near Venezuela to protect oil tankers. World War III is coming," read another post.

That's not it. After years of expressing interest in acquiring Greenland, Trump has reportedly renewed his focus on the Arctic territory, which Denmark has consistently rejected. The move comes amid growing concerns over strategic resources and military positioning in the Arctic.

Europe, however, wants NATO to step in so that Greenland and the Arctic are protected by many countries, not just the US, and to reduce the chance of conflict.

There are reports that Germany is deploying two military vessels to Greenland. One ship is equipped with an attack jet squadron, while the other vessel is equipped with helicopters. Both ships have anti-ship missile systems.

Trump has long claimed Russian and Chinese naval activity near Greenland, something Nordic countries and regional allies have firmly rejected. "We are going to do something on Greenland whether they like it or not. Because if we don't do it, Russia or China will take over Greenland, and we're not going to have Russia or China as a neighbour," he said earlier.

After Venezuela, Trump said, "We do need Greenland, absolutely. We need it for defence."

"Trump is starting World War 3," another tweet read.

Germany's invasion of Poland in 1939 was the spark that led to World War II. Germany, under Adolf Hitler, used the invasion to expand its territory, claiming it was protecting ethnic Germans and reversing the restrictions of the Treaty of Versailles.

People are also comparing today's conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, China-Taiwan tensions, and ongoing clashes in the Middle East.

Recently, Iran's parliament speaker warned the US military and Israel would be "legitimate targets" if America struck the Islamic Republic. "We are in a full-scale war with the US, Israel, and Europe; they don't want our country to remain stable," said President Masoud Pezeshkian.

"If the enemy chooses confrontation, they will naturally face a more decisive response," he added.

China wants Taiwan under its control, and the US is helping Taiwan stay independent. Beijing considers Taiwan part of its territory and has been conducting large military drills around the island. This comes a few days after the US announced a record $11.1 billion arms package to Taiwan.

Many anticipate that China will look to invade Taiwan by 2027. China has done live-fire exercises in the Taiwan Strait and has also tested military equipment near Australia, Vietnam, and Taiwan.