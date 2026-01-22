"Without Us, You'd Be Speaking German": Trump Tells Europe In Davos

Europe would be speaking German and Japanese today if the Americans didn't come to the continent's rescue in World War II, Donald Trump said at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday.

The US President used the historical reference to justify his ongoing interest in occupying Greenland.

"After the war, which we won, we won it big, without us, right now, you'd all be speaking German and little Japanese perhaps," Trump said in Davos, Switzerland.

German is the most widely spoken of Switzerland's four official languages.

Trump's comment was rooted in how World War II (1939-1945) panned out. The Allied powers, including the US, the UK, the Soviet Union, and others, fought against the Axis powers, primarily Germany, Italy, and Japan. The US joined the war in 1941 after Japan attacked Pearl Harbour, turning the tide in favour of Europe.

In Davos, Trump ruled out the use of military force to seize Greenland but asserted that the US was the only country to keep the Arctic island safe and secure.

"The fact is, no nation or group of nations is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the United States," Trump said.

“We're a great power, much greater than people even understand. I think they found that out two weeks ago in Venezuela,” he said, referring to the US invasion of the country and the capture of its leader, Nicolas Maduro.

Trump later announced he was dropping his latest tariff threats against eight European nations he earlier accused of obstructing his Arctic ambitions. He also claimed to have “formed the framework of a deal” for Greenland and the Arctic in discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The proposed 10 per cent tariffs were to begin on February 1.

But that didn't mean Trump would go soft on Greenland. He dismissed claims that the territory was sovereign Danish land, saying the “acquisition” was a reasonable exchange in light of decades of US military support to Europe.

Trump said the US had been wrong to “give back” Greenland after securing it during World War II. The island has never been part of American territory.

Defending himself, he pointed to Denmark's rapid capitulation to Germany in the war, claiming Copenhagen fell “after just six hours of fighting,” leaving Greenland exposed.

Trump said the US was “compelled” to establish bases on the island “at great cost and expense” to protect it for Denmark and prevent adversaries from gaining a foothold in the Western Hemisphere.

Denmark and Greenland have consistently rejected any proposals to transfer the territory.