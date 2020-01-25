5 More Chinese Cities In Coronavirus Lockdown, Transit Ban On 56 Million

Coronavirus outbreak: A total of 18 cities now have some sort of travel restrictions in central Hubei province.

5 More Chinese Cities In Coronavirus Lockdown, Transit Ban On 56 Million

Coronavirus: Five more cities in China announced travel restrictions on Saturday.

Wuhan, China:

Some 56 million people are now affected by transport bans around the epicentre of China's virus outbreak as five more cities announced travel restrictions on Saturday to contain the disease.

The rules include closing public transport links and access to highways in the cities, local authorities said.

A total of 18 cities now have some sort of travel restrictions in central Hubei province.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Comments
Coronavirus Chinacoronavirus cases

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Follow NDTV for live coverage of Delhi Elections 2020 and Union Budget 2020

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News