World's Top 100 Cities For 2024 Revealed. Check Delhi's Rank

Paris has been crowned the world's most attractive city for the fourth consecutive year, according to the latest report by data analytics company Euromonitor International. The ranking evaluates cities based on 55 metrics across six key pillars: economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability.

Delhi secured the 74th spot on the list, standing out as one of the highest-ranked Indian cities.

The 2024 report highlights Madrid in second place, Tokyo third, Rome fourth, and Milan rounding out the top five. The rest of the top 10 include New York (sixth), Amsterdam (seventh), Sydney (eighth), Singapore (ninth), and Barcelona (10th).

In terms of international arrivals, Bangkok emerged as the most visited city with 32 million arrivals in 2024, followed by Istanbul (23 million), London (21.7 million), Hong Kong (20.5 million), and Mecca (19.3 million).

Euromonitor International attributes Paris's dominance to its robust tourism offerings, further boosted by hosting major events like the Summer Olympic Games in 2024. Meanwhile, Europe remained the most popular region, attracting 793 million international trips this year.

At the other end of the rankings, Cairo was placed 100th, with Zhuhai at 99th and Jerusalem at 98th.

The report also highlighted a global surge in international arrivals, which grew by 19% in 2024, driven by strong tourism demand post-pandemic. The most visited city in terms of international arrivals is Bangkok, with 32 million in 2024.

Euromonitor International said, "The city surpassed the pre-pandemic level of international tourism flows in 2023 and continued dynamic growth of over 30 per cent in 2024."

The rest of the top five for international arrivals include Istanbul (second, 23million/up 14 per cent); London (third, 21.7million/up seven per cent); Hong Kong (fourth, 20.5million/up 19 per cent) and Mecca (fifth, 19.3million/up 20 per cent).

Rounding out the top 10 are Antalya (sixth), Dubai (seventh), Macau (eighth), Paris (ninth) and Kuala Lumpur (10th).