World's Second Tallest Building To Feature The Highest Nightclub

Burj Azizi will offer ultra-luxury residences and a unique vertical shopping mall.

The world's highest nightclub will be constructed on the 126th floor of Burj Azizi in Dubai, according to The Metro. Upon completion, this building will stand as the world's second-tallest tower, reaching a height of 725 meters (2,379ft). Until 2028, this $1.63 billion-worth tower will be completed with its total 131 floors. The Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, stands at 2,723 feet. This building will have a seven-star all-suite hotel with a focus on cultural themes, as well as penthouses, apartments, and vacation homes.

This building will have the world's tallest restaurant, observation deck, and hotel lobby, besides many other already famous attractions. The sales will start from February 2025 onwards, and construction is now going on full speed. While prices for the apartments have not yet been announced, it is expected you'll have to fork out quite a lot of money for them. This tower will boast the only freehold building on Sheikh Zayed Road, along with Dubai's tallest hotel room, a vertical shopping complex, an opulent ballroom, and a beach club.

"Our investment in Burj Azizi, surpassing AED 6 billion, represents more than just the creation of an iconic structure; it is a commitment to transforming Sheikh Zayed Road and elevating Dubai's skyline to new, unparalleled heights," Mr Mirwais Azizi, Founder & Chairman of Azizi Developments, told The Metro.

"Burj Azizi is not merely about its towering stature or prime location, and with its innovative design and cutting-edge technology, this tower will offer ultra-luxury residences, a unique vertical shopping mall, the world's highest observation deck, and a wealth of amenities and dining experiences, all set at extraordinary elevations."

"The seven-star hotel, crowned by the world's highest lobby, will embody Dubai's spirit, celebrating the world's seven major cultures through its intricate interior design."