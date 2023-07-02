World UFO Day: History, Significance And How To Celebrate

There have been several UFO sightings in past years.

World UFO Day is marked every year on July 2 to raise awareness about Unidentified Flying Objects and the existence of life beyond our planet. The theories around strange objects have always fascinated space enthusiasts starting from the Roswell incident in New Mexico, sometimes in July 1947. The US military later said it was a balloon but since then, conspiracy theories emerged across the world. UFOs have hit headlines frequently in the past year, most recently in June when a family in the US claimed "non-human" creatures crashed in their backyard.

The day was originally celebrated on June 24 - the practice established in 2001 by Haktan Akdogan (a UFO researcher) - to mark a sighting on a group of unidentified flying objects by an American pilot named Kenneth Arnold.

However, due to conflicts with other UFO-related events, the date was later changed to July 2 to coincide with the Washington, DC sightings.

World UFO Day holds significance for people who are interested in UFOs and want to learn more about them. It serves as a forum for open and respectful debate, dispelling myths and prejudices, and supporting scientific investigation into UFI sightings.

Ideas to celebrate World UFO Day

Space enthusiasts can take n telescope or binoculars for stargazing. Such events are also organized at some places.

Various organisations hold UFO conventions around the world. They not only offer insights about UFOs, but also display exhibits on sightings of unidentified flying objects.

There are several websites that offer information about UFOs. Some websites also have eyewitness accounts for enthusiastic souls.

People can also watch movies about UFOs, or documentaries to know how many prominent sightings have taken place across the world.