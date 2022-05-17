World Telecommunication And Information Society Day: All You Need To Know

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is observed on May 17. (Representational)

World Telecommunication and Information Society Day is observed on May 17. It helps raise awareness about the possibilities that the use of information and communication technologies (ICT), including the Internet, can bring to societies and economies. And how these can bridge the digital divide, a defining feature of the 21st century.

The body pioneering this celebration is the International Telecommunication Union (ITU). The aim is to foster the idea that government and private agencies can and should do more to help people take advantage of technologies and improve their lives.

World Telecommunication And Information Society Day 2022 Theme

The theme for this year's celebration is​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ - “Digital technologies for older persons and healthy ageing”. The ITU says that the ageing of the global population will be the defining demographic trend of the 21st century. Telecommunications and information communication technologies have a role to play in achieving healthier ageing, ITU adds.

History And Significance

May 17 marks the anniversary of the creation of the ITU. Since 1969, this day has been celebrated as World Telecommunication Day annually.

However, in November 2005, the UN General Assembly was urged to declare May 17 as World Information Society Day. The General Assembly adopted a resolution in March 2006 and announced that World Information Society Day, too, will be celebrated on this day. In November of the same year, the ITU Plenipotentiary Conference in Turkey decided to celebrate both events on May 17 as World Telecommunication and Information Society Day.

The ITU is the United Nations' specialised agency for information and communication technologies. ITU was founded in 1865 to facilitate international connectivity in communications networks.