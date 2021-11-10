World Science Day For Peace And Development 2021: Know The Date, Theme, And Significance

World Science Day is meant to ensure people are up-to-date about scientific developments.

Science has made stellar advancements in the last century. To honour the role of science in our lives, UNESCO celebrates World Science Day for Peace and Development every year. The day is meant to ensure that people are kept up-to-date about scientific developments.

Date

World Science Day for Peace and Development is on November 10. The day was proclaimed by UNESCO in 2001. The first World Science Day for Peace and Development was observed on November 10, 2002. This year marks its 20th edition.

Theme

Every year, World Science Day for Peace and Development has a theme. In 2021, the organisers have addressed the problems of climate change across the planet. The theme will highlight the importance of “Building Climate-Ready Communities”.

Significance

Word Science Day gives different organisations an opportunity to attain the goals proclaimed in the Declaration on Science and the Use of Scientific Knowledge. It also enables authorities to follow up the recommendations of the Science Agenda: Framework for Action.

According to the United Nations, “The day has also helped foster cooperation between scientists living in regions marred by conflict — one example being the UNESCO-supported creation of the Israeli-Palestinian Science Organization (IPSO).”