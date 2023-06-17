World's Richest, Elon Musk And Bernard Arnault, Meet For Lunch In Paris

The world's two richest people, Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault, met for lunch on Friday in Paris along with some of their family members.

The Tesla CEO was accompanied by his mother, Maye Musk, while Bernard Arnault, Chairman and CEO of LVMH, came with two of his sons - Antoine and Alexandre Arnault.

Antoine Arnault shared a few pictures from the lunch on Instagram Stories where Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault are seen posing together.

After lunch, Elon Musk attended the seventh edition of the Viva Technology conference, which was held from June 14 to June 17 in Pairs, France. The annual conference was founded by the Publicis Groupe SA and Les Echos, which are owned LVMH. It is “Europe's biggest startup and tech event” aimed at promoting innovation by connecting tech leaders, startups, major corporations, and investors.

Elon Musk and Bernard Arnault were among the official speakers at the technology conference. Other speakers included French President Emmanuel Macron, Co-Founder of Salesforce Marc Benioff , and VP and Chief AI Scientist at Meta Yann LeCun among others.

Emmanuel Macron also shared a picture with Elon Musk on Twitter where the two were seen smiling and shaking hands. “Let's work together!” the French president wrote.

According to Forbes, Elon Musk is the world's wealthiest person with a net worth is $236.9 billion while Bernard Arnault and family is ranked second with a net worth of $233.4 billion. The Tesla CEO recently reclaimed the title of being the richest person in the world. Bernard Arnault had surpassed him in December when the tech industry was struggling but luxury showed resilience in the face of inflation. Bernard Arnault's LVMH owns brands including Louis Vuitton, Hennessy, and Fendi.