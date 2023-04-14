World Rally Championship Driver Craig Breen Dies In A Crash At 33

Craig Breen died in an accident in a pre-event test in Croatia.

Ireland's top rally driver Craig Breen died in an accident in a pre-event test in Croatia ahead of the latest round of the world championship, the Hyundai team said in a statement on Thursday.

Hyundai Motorsport added that they were "deeply saddened to confirm that driver Craig Breen today lost his life following an accident during the pre-event test for Croatia Rally".

"Co-driver James Fulton was unharmed in the incident that occurred just after midday local time. Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans. Hyundai Motorsport will make no further comment at this time," they continued.

Statement from Hyundai Motorsport pic.twitter.com/GLNXbphVQW — hmsgofficial (@HMSGOfficial) April 13, 2023

As per a report in Reuters, Mr Breen's car went off the road and collided with a pole while the 33-year-old was preparing for next week's rally, his second of the season.

After a year with M-Sport Ford, Mr Breen, who began as a co-driver before transitioning to a driver in 2008, came second in Rally Sweden in February when he joined the team on a part-time basis.

He frequently competed in the world championship over the years, although rarely for an entire season and despite never taking the first position, he came in second in six rallies.

"The Irish motorsport community is numbed by this tragic news. Craig was a world-class driver and a world-class person," said Motorsport Ireland President Aiden Harper in a statement of condolences.

World Rally Championship said in a statement, "The WRC family is shocked and saddened to learn of Craig Breen's passing. Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of Craig at this incredibly sad time."

New Zealand rally driver and Hyundai ambassador, Hayden Paddon, said that Mr Breen was a "legend of a human being and driver". He tweeted, "The sport is poorer without you. RIP Craig and my wishes are with all your family at this devastating time."