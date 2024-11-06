World Leaders Pledge To Work With Trump As He Claims US Election In

World leaders raced to congratulate Donald Trump as he claimed a stunning US election victory over Kamala Harris, while financial markets also rose.

Here are the first reactions, with the presidential election result still to be confirmed:

- China: 'mutual respect' -

Without directly mentioning Trump, foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing that China hopes for "peaceful coexistence" with the United States.

"We will continue to approach and handle China-US relations based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, and win-win cooperation," she said.

"We respect the choice of the American people."

- Russia: will judge 'concrete steps'

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists he was unaware of any plans by Vladimir Putin to congratulate Trump since the US is an "unfriendly country".

"We will draw conclusions based on concrete steps and concrete words," Peskov said.

- Israel: 'powerful recommitment' -

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump's likely win signalled a new beginning in US-Israel relations.

"Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!" said Netanyahu in a statement issued by his office.

- Hamas: 'blind support' must end -

Bassem Naim, a member of Hamas's political bureau, told AFP that under Trump the United State's "blind support for the Zionist entity must end because it comes at the expense of the future of our people and the security and stability of the region."

- Ukraine: hopes 'just peace' closer -

President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated Donald Trump on his "impressive victory" and said he hoped his presidency would bring a "just peace in Ukraine closer."

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky said in a statement on social media.

- NATO: 'peace through strength' -

NATO chief Mark Rutte congratulated Trump and said his return to power would help keep the alliance "strong".

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our Alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte said in a statement.

- EU: 'strong transatlantic agenda' -

"I warmly congratulate Donald J. Trump," European Union chief Ursula von der Leyen wrote on X. "The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them."

- France: 'respect and ambition' -

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated "President Donald Trump", saying he was ready to work with him "with respect and ambition" like "we managed to do for four years".

In a post on X, Macron said that the relationship with Trump, who is leading the US presidential vote, would "take account of your convictions, and mine", adding: "For more peace and prosperity."

- Germany: will remain 'reliable ally' -

Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Trump and vowed Berlin would work with him for "prosperity and freedom".

"Germany and the USA have long been working together successfully to promote prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the benefit of our citizens."

- Qatar: 'security and stability' -

Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, whose Gulf monarchy is a key mediator in the Gaza conflict and hosts the largest US military base in the Middle East, said he looked forward to "working together again in promoting security and stability both in the region and globally".

- Turkey: 'my friend' Trump -

Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated "my friend Donald Trump" and wrote on X that "I hope Turkey-US relations will strengthen, that regional and global crises and wars, especially the Palestinian issue and the Russia-Ukraine war, will come to an end."

- Egypt: 'reaching peace' -

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi congratulated Trump and said he hoped his return to the White House could help bring peace to the Middle East.

"I wish him all the success... and I look forward to reaching peace together, upholding regional stability and strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and the United States and their friendly peoples," Sisi said on X.

- India: 'heartiest congratulations' -

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Trump's "election victory".

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi wrote on social media platform X. "As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration."

- South Korea: alliance to shine brighter' -

President Yoon Suk Yeol congratulated Donald Trump and posted on X that "under your strong leadership, the future of the ROK-U.S. alliance and America will shine brighter. Look forward to working closely with you."

- Italy: 'sincere congratulations' -

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni offered her "sincere congratulations" in a post on X.

"Italy and the United States are 'sister' nations, linked by an unshakeable alliance," she said. "It is a strategic bond which I am sure we will now strengthen even more."

