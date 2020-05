Hoping China to invite us to take part in probe into origins of virus, says WHO.(Representational)

The World Health Organization said on Friday that it was hoping China would invite it to take part in its investigations into the animal origins of the novel coronavirus.

"WHO would be keen to work with international partners and at the invitation of the Chinese government to participate in investigation around the animal origins," WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told AFP in an email.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)