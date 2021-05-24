10% Of Population Must Be Vaccinated In Every Country By September: WHO Chief

The WHO and others created a global vaccine-sharing programme, but it has faced supply shortages (File)

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Monday called for a huge global effort to ensure that 10 percent of the population in every country is vaccinated against COVID-19 by September.

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a "massive push to vaccinate at least 10 percent of the population of every country by September", in a speech at the opening of the UN health agency's main annual assembly.

