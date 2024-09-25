"World Has Evolved Yet UN Remains A Prisoner Of The Past": S Jaishankar

Asserting that the United Nations remains a "prisoner" of the past, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said countries of the Global South cannot continue to be "short-changed" and their proper representation in the permanent category in a reformed UN Security Council is a "particular imperative".

Mr Jaishankar made these remarks at the 2nd Foreign Ministers meeting of G20 Brasil 2024 on the theme 'Building a just world and a sustainable planet'.

"The world has evolved into a smart, interconnected and multipolar arena and its members have increased fourfold since the UN's inception. Yet the UN remains a prisoner of the past," Mr Jaishankar said.

He said that as a result, the UN Security Council struggles to fulfil its mandate of maintaining international peace and stability, undermining its effectiveness and credibility.

Addressing the event in the UN Headquarters Wednesday, Mr Jaishankar said that "without reforms, including expansion in both categories of UNSC membership," the lack of effectiveness of the 15-nation body will only continue.

"Expansion and proper representation in the permanent category is a particular imperative. Asia, Africa and Latin America - the Global South - cannot continue to be short-changed," he said adding that they must be given their legitimate voice.

Mr Jaishankar emphasised that real change needs to happen and happen fast.

India has been at the forefront of years-long efforts calling for reform of the Security Council, including expansion in both its permanent and non-permanent categories, saying the 15-nation Council, founded in 1945, is not fit for purpose in the 21st Century and does not reflect contemporary geo-political realities.

Delhi has underscored that it rightly deserves a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.

India last sat at the UN high table as a non-permanent member in 2021-22. A polarised Security Council has also failed to deal with current peace and security challenges with Council members sharply divided on conflicts such as the Ukraine war and the Israel-Hamas conflict.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has also noted that the United Nations had 51 Member States when it was established nearly 80 years ago, and today it is made up of 193 nations.

The UN chief warned that the 15-nation United Nations Security Council, which he has described as "outdated" and whose authority is eroding, will eventually lose all credibility unless its composition and working methods are reformed. The UN chief has given a clarion call that "we can't build a future for our grandchildren with a system built for our grandparents."

On reform of the multilateral trading system, Mr Jaishankar said India remains unwavering in its commitment to rules-based, non-discriminatory, fair, open, inclusive, equitable and transparent multilateral trading system, with the World Trade Organisation (WTO) at its core.

Delhi strongly supports policies that foster trade and investment, enabling every nation to flourish in an interconnected and dynamic world, he said.

He said that to foster a favourable trade and investment environment, "we must ensure a truly level playing field and fair competition. Market distorting practices and protectionism must be firmly discouraged," he said.

India calls for comprehensive reform of the WTO to enhance its functions through an inclusive, member-driven and transparent process.

"It remains committed to constructive discussions for realising a fully operational and effective dispute settlement system accessible by all members.

He stressed that a reformed and fair multilateral trading system is vital for "our future to be more equitable and inclusive." "It demands bold, transformative action. The world looks to the G20 In that regard," he said.

Presenting India's views on key areas of global governance reform, Mr Jaishankar highlighted the need for reform of the international financial architecture.

"The Bretton Woods institutions have to now focus on urgent issues dictated by persistent development challenges and pressing climate change," he said adding that neither the multilateral development banks (MDBs) nor the orthodox global financial system were designed to handle that.

He said that financing and investment gaps for the Sustainable Development Goals, estimated at up to USD 4 trillion annually, need to be addressed urgently.

He stressed that as key anchors of the global development financing landscape, MDBs must be made more robust, expansive and effective.

He recalled that significant strides were made during India's G20 presidency, with G20 leaders having called for expanding development in climate finance from billions to trillions.

Brazil's presidency of the grouping has continued that momentum, Mr Jaishankar said.

