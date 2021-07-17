World Emoji Day 2021: How They Evolved And Changed Our Communication

The word "emoji" is a portmanteau, meaning it is made up of two different words

We often use emojis to convey a feeling and there's a particular emoji for most of those emotions. Given the increasing number of emojis, sometimes we even struggle to find the right one. That said, emojis have become a significant part of our written communication. They are an outcome of the most recent evolution of the human language as most people communicate over electronic devices and via social media platforms now. These emojis attempt to fill in a gap when communication happens virtually. Thus, to celebrate these humble characters, the world celebrates Emoji Day on July 17.

The word “emoji” is a portmanteau, meaning it is made up of two different words, both of them Japanese: 'e' for picture and ‘moji' for the character.

Significance

One way of understanding their wide use is that there's a verified Twitter handle for World Emoji Day. It shared a video of Dr Christina Sevdali, a senior lecturer of linguistics at Northern Ireland-based Ulster University, outlining how these pictorial characters have become a part of our daily communication.

History

Since the Calendar emoji displays July 17 as the date, it was decided that the day would be celebrated as World Emoji Day by Jeremy Burge, the founder of Emojipedia, a repository of almost all the emojis available today. The first World Emoji Day was celebrated in 2014 and after that, it became an annual feature.

Celebration

With the event gaining popularity over the years, many people and organisations have started tweeting to mark the day.

In its message on Twitter, UNESCO shared the word “peace” using several emojis.

The United Nations shared emojis depicting all “the peoples” of the world and urged everyone to stand up for human rights.

Football club Juventus shared a clip, asking users to identify the players behind the emoji faces.

IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings asked its fans to tell it about their “emoji-tion” today.

Upcoming emojis

Finally, Emojipedia has some good news for those who have not yet found the right emoji to express themselves. It has disclosed a list of emojis that are lined up for release in 2021-22. They may include a saluting face, biting lip, coral and a low battery. Other emojis in the draft list are consistent gender options for pregnancy and royalty, 'heart hands', and 15 different handshake combinations.