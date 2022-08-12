World Elephant Day 2022: Know Date, History And Significance Of The Day

World Elephant Day was first observed on August 12, 2012

World Elephant Day, observed on August 12, is one way of recognising the importance of elephants. The day also focuses on the protection of giant beings.

History:

World Elephant Day was first observed on August 12, 2012. A Thailand-based organisation, Elephant Reintroduction Foundation teamed up with Canadian filmmaker Patricia Sims to mark the observance of elephants. Since 2012, the day is marked with an aim to reach out to people and educate them on the plight of elephants.

Significance:

World Elephant Day is a mode through which organisations and individuals can come together and speak about the issues threatening elephants. As per the official website, the day is a “rallying call for people to support organisations that are working to stop the illegal poaching and trade of elephant ivory and other wildlife products, protect wild elephant habitat, and provide sanctuaries and alternative habitats for domestic elephants to live freely.”

Happy World Elephant Day Messages:

-- “The occasion of Elephant Day is a reminder to all of us that we must join hands and make this world a safer place for elephants to live. Happy Elephant Day.”

-- “Elephants are one of the cutest and most friendly animals on the planet and we must keep them safe. Happy Elephant Day.”

-- Elephants have been the dearest animal to all kids and must be saved. Save elephants to save this world.

-- They are big, they are beautiful but they are also very valuable. I urge everyone to raise awareness regarding endangered elephants. Happy World Elephant Day