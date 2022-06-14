World Blood Donor Day 2022: Know The Date, History And Slogan For This Year

Every year, the slogan for World Blood Donor Day varies. (Representational)

World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14 to spread awareness regarding the need for “safe blood and blood products for transfusion”. According to the World Health Organization, blood-related products are crucial for public health across the globe. This day also marks an opportunity to thank volunteers and blood donors for their contributions.

The World Health Organization says the day was created to:

Raise global awareness of the need for safe transfusion blood and blood products.

Emphasise the vital role that unpaid, volunteer blood donors play in national health systems.

Assist national blood transfusion services, blood donor organisations, and other non-governmental groups in strengthening and extending their voluntary blood donor programmes.

World Blood Donor Day 2022: Slogan

Every year, the slogan for World Blood Donor Day varies to honour those individuals who donate their blood for others they don't know.

For 2022, the slogan is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives”. According to the WHO, the theme will put light on the roles that voluntary blood donation plays in saving lives every year across the globe. One of the main objectives of the slogan is to thank blood donors across the world and create wider public awareness of the need for regular, unpaid blood donations.

World Blood Donor Day: History

World Blood Donor Day marks the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, who first distinguished human blood into A, B, AB and O groups. He even won the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1930.

World Blood Donor Day 2022: Host

This year, the global event will take place in Mexico. Mexico's National Blood Centre will host World Blood Donor Day on June 14, 2022.