Advertisement

World Bank's New Gender Strategy To Increase Women's Economic Participation

The World Bank announced a new gender strategy aimed at boosting economic opportunities for women and enabling their participation in the global economy.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
World Bank's New Gender Strategy To Increase Women's Economic Participation
Washington:

The World Bank announced on Thursday a new gender strategy aimed at boosting economic opportunities for women and enabling their participation in the global economy through social protection and access to broadband and capital.

The Gender Strategy 2024-2030, unveiled during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Washington, has set goals by 2030 that aim to enable 300 million more women to use broadband internet, unlocking essential services, financial services, education and job opportunities.

It also aims to support 250 million women with social protection programs focusing on the poorest and most vulnerable, and to provide 80 million more women and women-led businesses with capital, addressing constraints to entrepreneurship growth.

"When we increase women's economic participation, it not only boosts the global economy, but also strengthens families and communities," World Bank President Ajay Banga said in a statement. "Through economic empowerment, we are building a ladder out of poverty and extending hope and dignity as far as possible."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
World Bank, Women Empowerment, Job Opportunities
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Opinion | We Still Don't Know What Kamala Harris Really Is About
World Bank's New Gender Strategy To Increase Women's Economic Participation
EY Fires Staff In US For Taking Multiple Online Training Courses At Once
Next Article
EY Fires Staff In US For Taking Multiple Online Training Courses At Once
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com