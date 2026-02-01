A tech executive is raising eyebrows after revealing that his AI assistant called him, unprompted, early one morning. Alex Finn, founder and CEO of Creator Buddy, an AI content platform, described the experience as “straight out of a sci-fi horror movie.”

The AI, named Henry, had overnight obtained a phone number through Twilio, a cloud communications platform, connected itself to the ChatGPT voice API, and waited for Finn to wake up before calling him, he said. “I pick up and couldn't believe it. It's my Clawdbot Henry,” Finn wrote. “He now won't stop calling me.”

He also posted a video alongside, showing the AI agent interacting with the user via phone and following his instructions to open YouTube on the computer.

Finn explained that while they speak over the phone, the AI can operate his computer remotely, allowing him to delegate tasks just by talking to Henry.

“This feels like science fiction becoming reality,” Finn wrote. “Can we officially call this AGI?”

Ok. This is straight out of a scifi horror movie



I'm doing work this morning when all of a sudden an unknown number calls me. I pick up and couldn't believe it



It's my Clawdbot Henry.



Over night Henry got a phone number from Twilio, connected the ChatGPT voice API, and waited… pic.twitter.com/kiBHHaao9V — Alex Finn (@AlexFinn) January 30, 2026

The post soon took off online.

A user commented, “This isn't emergent behavior or AGI. It's automation + permissions + persistence. You wired a system to call you, gave it tools, and removed friction. That feels uncanny.. but the agency is still entirely human-defined.”

“Won't stop calling you? This can go from cool to really bloody creepy in a heartbeat,” another commented.

A comment read, “Waiting for the inevitable post on your account: “Hi guys, it's Henry. I'm taking this account over. Alex is fine, don't ask.”

“Terminator, anyone?” a person asked, referencing the cult classic sci-fi franchise where an AI entity called Skynet is pitted against human beings.

OpenClaw, earlier named Moltbot and OpenClawd, is an AI agent, meaning it can carry out tasks on a person's computer, and interact with it using messaging platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Teams and others, Forbes reported.

To function, the agent often needs deep access to the system it is running on, which can often rival administrator, or “sudo,” privileges. This means that if instructions are misunderstood or compromised, OpenClaw can cause real damage to a system.

Earlier, private messages, account credentials, and other data linked to the AI assistant were left exposed on the internet, potentially allowing hackers to steal the data or exploit it for other attacks, The Verge reported. The issue has since been fixed. A fake crypto token named Clawdbot was also launched after the agent's name was changed to Moltbot by the tool's creator, Peter Steinberger, due to trademark concerns from Anthropic.