Won't Stand As Tory Leader, Says UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Saturday that he would not stand to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and prime minister, despite several polls putting him among the frontrunners.

"After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party," he said on Twitter.

It has not been an easy choice to make, but my focus is on my current job and keeping this great country safe. I wish the very best of luck to all candidates and hope we swiftly return to focusing on the issues that we are all elected to address. 2/2 — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) July 9, 2022

He added that he was "grateful" for the support he had garnered.

