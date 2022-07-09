Won't Stand As Tory Leader, Says UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace

"After careful consideration and discussing with colleagues and family, I have taken the decision not to enter the contest for leadership of the Conservative Party," Ben Wallace said on Twitter.

Ben Wallace said thathe was "grateful" for the support he had garnered. (File)

London:

Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Saturday that he would not stand to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and prime minister, despite several polls putting him among the frontrunners.

He added that he was "grateful" for the support he had garnered.

