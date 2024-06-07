Won't Pardon Son Hunter Biden If Convicted In Gun Trial, Says US President

US President Joe Biden also affirmed he would accept the outcome of the tria.

US President Joe Biden has said that he would not pardon his son, Hunter Biden, if he is found guilty of criminal federal gun charges, reported CNN.

Responding to a question in an interview with David Muir of ABC on whether the US President would rule out pardoning Hunter Biden, the president said, "Yes."

He also affirmed he would accept the outcome of the trial, which is currently underway in Delaware, CNN reported.

Meanwhile, the courtroom proceedings have been investigated into a painful moment for the Biden family, as Hunter was struggling with drug addiction after his brother Beau's death.

First Lady Jill Biden attended the trial before travelling to France to join her husband for D-Day commemoration activities.

Earlier, the White House said that Biden would not pardon his son, as reported by CNN.

"I've been very clear; the president is not going to pardon his son," press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in December.

Notably, the president's son is accused of illegally purchasing and possessing a gun while abusing or being addicted to drugs, a violation of federal law.

However, he pleaded not guilty to the three charges, though he's been open about his struggles with alcohol and crack cocaine addiction.

Special counsel David Weiss brought these charges, CNN reported.

First time in US history, the child of a sitting president has been on trial.

Biden has previously voiced support for his son and said he was proud of his recovery from addiction.

"I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," the president said in a statement as the trial was getting underway.

"Hunter's resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean," he went on.

"As the President, I don't and won't comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support," US President Biden added.

