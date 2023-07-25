Woman Slips, Falls To Death Moments After Getting Engaged In Turkey

The woman was celebrating her engagement with boyfriend Nizamettin Gursu

A woman named Yesim Demir, 39, slipped and plummeted 100 feet to her death moments after getting engaged. The woman was celebrating her engagement with boyfriend Nizamettin Gursu, at Polente Cape in north-western Turkey when she tragically fell off a steep cliff on July 6, New York Post reported.

Mr Gursu had just proposed Ms Demir and decided to celebrate the engagement over celebratory food and drinks while watching the sunset. The man had returned to their car to get a picnic but suddenly heard a scream, the media outlet reported. The man rushed back to the cliffside spot and discovered his new fiancee had tumbled off the cliff.

According to media reports, Ms Demir initially survived the 100 feet plunge but later succumbed to her injuries.

The grieving man later local media that the couple had chosen the spot because they thought it would be romantic. He said, "We chose it to have a romantic memory after the proposal. We drank some alcohol. Everything happened at once. She lost her balance and fell down."

The authorities immediately closed off the area and opened an investigation.

Ms Demir's friends told local media, "This is a place where everyone comes and watches the sunset. However, the roads are very bad and there is no precaution on the edge of the cliff. A fence should be drawn here, precautions should be taken."