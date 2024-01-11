Woman Posts Sketches Of Her Teen Son Online, Louis Vuitton Hires Him As Intern

The teen created sketches and a briefcase design during his internship.

French luxury brand Louis Vuitton recently granted a teenager his dream internship after a few of his sketches went viral on social media. The 13-year-old boy, Milan, drew sketches of shoes, heels and clothes, all inspired by the brand, as per a report in RollingStone.

His mother, Louise Odessa, from Paris, took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared pictures of Milan's drawings, in the hope of getting him a chance to work with the company. His drawings feature stylish pieces with the brand's monogram. One of the drawings featured a high-top Louis Vuitton trainer. A tracksuit, high-heeled shoes, and a women's clothing design were also included in the sketches.

🛑🚨⏳️[HELP] Je dois trouver impérativement un stage de 3e pour mon fils Milan de 13ans...et pas n'importe quelle Maison...



Bonjour @LouisVuitton



Mon fils est juste un petit peu, beaucoup, passionné par votre marque et le cuir.



Il est aussi très doué sur Photoshop sur… pic.twitter.com/BWzdHu97u7 — Odessa (@LouiseOdessa) November 7, 2023

The mother said that her teenager is "a little bit, a lot, passionate about your brand and leather" and she has never seen him as "amazed" when he came to know about the history of Louis Vuitton. "I absolutely have to find a 3rd year internship for my 13-year-old son Milan...and not just any House... Hello @LouisVuitton My son is just a little bit, a lot, passionate about your brand and leather. He is also very good at Photoshop on a graphics tablet for his creations and plans to do a professional baccalaureate and bts in fashion professions," she wrote in the post in November.

"I have never seen him as amazed as the day he introduced me to your exhibition in front of the Samaritaine, he knew a lot about the partnerships and the history of Louis Vuitton. Could you allow him a short one-week OBSERVATION course or tell me how to proceed please? It's his birthday on December 14th. Please please please," Ms Odessa stated.

According to the outlet, in December, Louis Vuitton extended an invitation to the teenager for a one-week observational internship as soon as they noticed he had potential.

After the completion of the internship, Milan spoke to French news outlet BFMTV about the experience. He said, "I felt more at ease there than at school, after two days. I really felt in my community. It is magic. For me, it's the beginning of life." He added that he created sketches and a briefcase design as per Louis Vuitton's vision.