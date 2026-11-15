Woman Inks 83 Mickey Mouse Tattoos On Her Body, Sets Guinness World Record

A woman from the United States has set a Guinness World Records title for having the most tattoos of the same cartoon character on her body. Andrea Schmidt Timmons, who lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina, has 83 tattoos of Mickey Mouse, making her lifelong love for the Disney character a record-breaking achievement, according to Guinness World Records.

Andrea was born in Ulm, Germany, in 1967. She moved to the United States with her mother in 1973, when she was just six years old. After moving to the country, she began watching Mickey Mouse on television and quickly developed a strong attachment to the character.

She was drawn to Mickey's cheerful nature, kindness and generous spirit. She also admired how the character appeared in films, television shows and on different products, as well as his connection with Disneyland.

Andrea said her love for Mickey grew as she became more comfortable watching his animations. She liked his free-spirited and happy nature and felt that the character brought out positive emotions in her.

Over the years, Andrea's love for Mickey Mouse became a major part of her life. Her home is filled with Mickey Mouse soft toys, posters and other collected items.

However, her collection is not limited to her home. She has also covered different parts of her body with Mickey Mouse tattoos. The designs can be seen across her lower back, left arm and other areas.

Last October, her collection earned her the Guinness World Records title for the most tattoos of the same cartoon character on the body (female). She currently has 83 Mickey Mouse tattoos and plans to add more.

Andrea explained that Mickey Mouse brought happiness into her life, especially when she was facing difficulties. Watching the character always made her smile and helped her stay positive.

She said she could relate to Mickey because of his cheerful personality and the positive feelings his animations created. Even when she faced obstacles, watching him brought a smile to her face.