British Man Runs Marathon In All 50 US States In 22 Days, Sets Guinness World Record

British endurance athlete William Goodge has set a Guinness World Records title after running a marathon distance in all 50 US states in just over 22 days. The man covered 1,310 miles (2,108 km), travelling from Honolulu, Hawaii, to New York City, while raising more than $60,000 for cancer research.

Goodge completed the challenge on November 1, crossing the finish line at the New York City Marathon. His total time was 22 days, 17 hours, 16 minutes and 34 seconds. The challenge began in Honolulu on October 9 and ended in New York.

Goodge took up long-distance running after losing his mother, Amanda, to non-Hodgkin lymphoma in 2018. Since her death, he has used his running challenges to raise awareness and funds for cancer research and facilities in her memory.

He began his marathon journey on the first Christmas after his mother's death. Running became a way for him to deal with his loss, and he later decided to use his running abilities to support Stand Up To Cancer.

Goodge explained that although he could not bring his mother back, he could honour her memory by sharing her story and supporting the fight against cancer. He also highlighted that cancer affects everyone, either directly or through someone they love.

The challenge, titled Goodwin Generated: Mission America, required careful planning as Goodge had to travel between several US states within less than a month.

Along with setting the world record, Goodge and Goodwin raised more than $60,000 (around Rs 56 lakh) for cancer-related causes. The money will support people affected by the disease.

During the programme, Guinness World Records adjudicator Michael Empric presented him with his official certificate, recognising his achievement as the fastest time to run a marathon distance in all 50 US states.