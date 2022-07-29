Woman In US Shoots Husband After Allegations He Molested Children At Daycare She Runs: Report

James Weems has been charged with abuse of "at least three children", said the police.

A retired police office in the United States was shot by his wife who accused him of molesting children at the daycare centre she owns, The Washington Post said in a report. The man, James Weems Junior, has been charged with sexually abuse, the report further said quoting authorities. The 57-year-old was shot by his wife Shanteari Weems (50) after an altercation over the issue in their room at the luxury Mandarin Oriental hotel in Southwest Washington on Thursday night, said police.

The woman runs Lil Kidz Kastle daycare center in Baltimore County, the Post further said.

The police have obtained an arrest warrant for Mr Weems, charging him with 13 sex crimes related to the abuse of "at least three children" at the daycare centre. This includes two counts of third-degree sexual assault and three counts of second-degree assault.

The man, meanwhile, remains in hospital with two gunshot wounds that are not considered life threatening. He has been declared a fugitive in Maryland due to which a guard has been placed outside his hospital room, the police further said.

Mrs Weems has been charged with assault with intent to kill and other firearms charges, a report in The Daily Beast said. The police have found a notebook in the hotel room which describes how to shoot a person till he is paralysed, but not fatally, the Beast further said quoting local media.

The entry in the notebook also talks about wanting "these kids to get justice", the outlet said.

Mrs Weems had barricaded herself and her husband at the room in Mandarin Oriental hotel for over an hour on July 21 when the police reached the spot.

The woman has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing before the DC Superior Court on Friday, said The Washington Post.