Woman In Scotland Woman Faces Rs 19 Lakh Fine After Paining Her Front Door Pink

A woman in Edinburgh, Scotland, has been warned she could face 20,000 pounds (Rs 19.10 lakh) if she doesn't change the colour of her front door, according to a report in Independent. Forty-eight-year-old Miranda Dickson, who lives in Edinburgh's New Town area, painted her door pink last year. But the city council planners objected to new colour and insisted it's painted white gloss. The woman, however, believes the complaint against her door was filled with malicious intent, she even described it as "petty", the outlet further said.

The mother of two inherited the home in 2019 from her parents and spent two years renovating it. And as a finishing touch, she decided to paint the front door pink.

"There's cities in the UK like Bristol, Notting Hill and Harrogate which are brightly coloured. Coming home and seeing my front door gives me joy, I'm proud of it," she was quoted as saying by Independent.

The door has become famous among social media users. Many Instagram users, crossing the street, stop by her house to pose for a picture in front of the door.

But the City of Edinburgh Council has objected to the new colour and ordered Ms Dickson to paint the door white.

But she points to other properties with brightly coloured front doors - one of them is red.

Ms Dickson said pink was fitting with the Georgian home, as it was popular during that time.

"Georgians loved pink. In that era all the windows were painted grey or black, and people had different coloured front doors. I've had overwhelming support from people saying 'it's amazing', and 'it makes me smile'," she told Independent.

The city council's rules say the front doors should be in "muted" colours but Ms Dickson plans to repaint it in a dark red colour.