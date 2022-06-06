Woman Falls Asleep Behind Prince Charles At Queen's Platinum Jubilee, Hilarious Moment Goes Viral

Prince Charles represented the Queen at the Jubilee Pageant.

Viewers were left in stitches when a woman sitting behind Prince Charles at the Jubliee pageant was caught falling asleep several times during the event.

People tuning in to the finale celebrating Queen Elizabeth II's historic 70-year-reign cracked up after spotting the guest with her eyes closed and head tilted to one side right behind Prince of Wales. At one point, when Prince Charles stood up in the royal box to take in the festivities, those watching at home were distracted by someone else sitting just to the left of him on screen.

I mean, she is Sparko out. Barrel of snooze. — Emma Kennedy???? (@EmmaKennedy) June 5, 2022

Someone needs to give the woman who has fallen asleep behind Prince Charles a nudge. #platiniumjubileepic.twitter.com/EgZcGlDId2 — RantingAboutRubbish (@andrew0017) June 5, 2022

I noticed the woman behind Prince Charles had closed her eyes. Now she's nodded off!! #PlatinumJubileePageantpic.twitter.com/GBto49uwQs — Carol Ross (@chob66) June 5, 2022

The woman asleep behind Prince Charles is causing much amusement in this house.



The BBC have changed the camera shot sadly. — Matt Cull (@MatthewCull1) June 5, 2022

Taking to Twitter, one user said, “The woman falling asleep behind Prince Charles to the point they had to change camera angle had us in stitches, bless her! Sometimes you just need a snooze.” Another wrote, “Someone wake that lady up, she's been asleep the last 15mins.” “Jeez how embarrassed will that woman be when she realises the world has noted her falling asleep,” wrote third.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee Celebrations Included Tea Party With Paddington Bear

Some internet users were also worried about the woman's health and noted that she must have been “pretty tired” to fall asleep among all the noise. “You've got to be pretty tired falling asleep with a military band walking past. Hope she's alright,” one concerned person said.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge accompanied by their three children joined Prince Charles and Camilla in the royal box. The Prince of Wales represented the Queen at the Jubilee Pageant to mark the final day celebration, where over 10,000 people took part in the event which included a golden carriage, military personnel, celebrities and vintage cars.

Also Read | The "Double-Edged Significance" Of Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee Celebrations

Viewers were also entertained by the royal youngsters, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Highlights included an aerial artist suspended under a vast helium balloon, known as the heliosphere, bearing the sovereign's image. The Queen's hologram was also projected onto the 260-year-old Gold State Coach that led the celebration of the Queen's record-breaking reign.