Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Prince Louis Steals The Show With Adorable Expressions

Prince Louis with the Queen and his family members during Platinum Jubilee celebrations. (AFP)

The celebrations to mark 70 years of Queen Elizabeth II on the throne began on Thursday with a gun salute and a fly-past of military aircraft. The 96-year-old monarch, dressed in dove blue and her hands clasped on a walking stick, took salute from the military parade in London and then made a second appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony waving to the crowd cheering outside on the Mall.

Several family members - princes Charles, William and George - Duchess of Cornwall Camilla and Kate Middleton joined the Queen and posed for photos. But Prince Louis, the youngest son of William and Kate, stole the show.

Prince Louis' expressions were a hit with social media users. (AFP)

The four-year-old prince was seen making faces and covering his ears with his hands to block out the Royal Air Force jets' deafening noise during the fly-past.

Several candid moments from the Jubilee celebrations have surfaced online that show the royal in his sailor suit sporting endearing expressions while posing with the family on the famous balcony.

Prince Louis covering his ears during the RAF jets' fly-past. (AFP)

Prince Louis was also seen chatting with his great-grandmother, who even bent down to speak to him. Also in attendance were his other siblings - Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 7.

His antics became a hit on social media.

Prince Louis was present with her other family members. (AFP)

“Prince Louis is a whole mood next to the Queen when the planes go past,” one Twitter user posted.

“Prince Louis chatting to his great granny at #TroopingTheColour today is adorable!” another wrote.

Prince Louis' mother Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, speak to him. (AFP)

The Queen's appearance at the Platinum Jubilee, a milestone never previously reached by any British monarch, had been in doubt due to illness and recent mobility problems. But the monarch took the salute and waved to the crowd below the balcony.

The Mall below was awash with red, white and blue union flags, with some die-hard royal fans camping for days to be in prime position for the display of pomp and pageantry.