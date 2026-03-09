Scared To Ride Amusement Park Slide, 28-Year-Old Woman Dies In Tragic Accident In Colombia

A day meant for fun at a tourist amusement park in Colombia turned tragic when a young mother lost her life after a fall from a giant slide. The incident has raised serious concerns and calls for an investigation into what happened at the popular tourist site, reported People.com.

Yuris Cristel Camila Garcia Manrique was seriously injured while riding a large slide at Entre Flores, a tourist destination in Chinacota, on Thursday, March 5th, according to El Tiempo and La Prensa.

Before riding the slide, she reportedly asked an attendant, "Is someone going to meet me?"

The worker reassured her, saying, "Yes, don't be afraid."

According to La Prensa and El Tiempo, she suffered serious brain, abdominal, and chest injuries in the accident. She was being transported to Erasmo Manoz University Hospital in Cucuta, but died en route at around 9 pm local time.

In a translated statement released on Instagram, Entre Flores said that park management immediately implemented established emergency and aid protocols before transporting Manrique to the hospital.

The company also stated that it is ready to cooperate with authorities in the process of verifying and clarifying the truth of the matter and will provide all information necessary to assist in the investigation.

According to La Prensa, Manrique's mother stated that her daughter has died and the family demands a proper investigation and that those responsible for Camila's death be held accountable.