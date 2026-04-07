A woman in the United States has shared how a car accident just a day before her wedding led to the discovery of a serious illness. The incident not only changed her life but also brought an unexpected diagnosis that she had not suspected earlier reported People.com.

Melissa Adams, a 31-year-old from Owens Cross Roads, Alabama, spoke about her experience in an interview with WHNT. She said that she was returning home from her rehearsal dinner in November, a night before her wedding, when her car was hit from the side at a stoplight. She was then taken to the emergency room.

During a medical examination, doctors performed a CT scan, which revealed several lumps in her body. It was during this time that she learned she had stage four cancer.

Adams described this emotional experience as one in which cancer had already taken many things from her life. Nevertheless, she and her partner decided not to cancel the wedding and the ceremony took place the next day. She said she didn't want her illness to take away such an important day in her life.

Doctors later found a total of 18 lumps in her body and diagnosed her with follicular dendritic cell sarcoma (FDCS), an extremely rare type of cancer. It's usually found in the lymph nodes, but in her case, the lumps were in several parts of her body. Adams explained that she had masses in her abdomen and chest, including one near her heart.

After visiting several hospitals and oncology clinics, Adams finally began treatment on Wednesday, April 1. She shared that she felt relief and hope at starting chemotherapy after waiting approximately 19-20 weeks. During this time, she was looking forward to having a clear treatment plan and goals.

In a GoFundMe post created to help cover her treatment and living expenses, Adams described her symptoms. She said she already had autoimmune issues and was struggling with back pain, but she didn't suspect cancer.

Adams says she had been experiencing pain and other symptoms for some time, but thought they were related to her pre-existing health condition. Gradually, her health deteriorated, making it difficult to perform daily tasks and even walk. She also explained that her pain increased as the tumors inside her body were putting pressure on organs.

Spreading Awareness

After her diagnosis, Adams encouraged others to seek medical help if they experience persistent pain. She acknowledged that it can be difficult to discuss such issues openly, especially on social media, but it can be helpful to others.

Adams also said that if it hadn't been for the car accident, she might not have discovered his illness. She expressed gratitude for the chance to fight for his life and said that although his prognosis is not very promising, he believes the final outcome is in God's hands.