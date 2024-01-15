Woman Claims She Sustained Bowel Injury From Weight Loss Drug, Sues Firm

The woman was prescribed the drug for weight loss.

A woman who was prescribed Ozempic has been informed by doctors that she will endure lifelong pain and will no longer have solid bowel movements. The unidentified woman is among numerous people who have filed legal actions against Novo Nordisk, the manufacturer of Ozempic. They claim that they were not adequately informed about the drug's severe side effects and now suffer from lasting injuries.

The woman alleges that she was told by the doctors that "she will never have a solid bowel movement again for the rest of her life" after she was hospitalised with a "life-threatening bowel injury" in January 2023, just months after starting Ozempic in October 2022.

All plaintiffs claimed the jabs caused gastroparesis - a rare condition that affects the spontaneous movement of the stomach muscles, the New York Post reported.

The woman was prescribed the drug for weight loss. According to her complaint, obtained by the Daily Mail, "Approximately three months after she began Ozempic, she started vomiting and having intense abdominal pain." A CT revealed the extent of her injuries. Farley alleges that she was told by the doctors that "Ozempic had been the probable cause of her bowel injuries and to stop taking it immediately."

While she survived the scary medical episode, she has been told by the doctors that she will be in pain for the rest of her life.

Both Ozempic and Wegovy were designed for people with Type 2 diabetes, before being prescribed by doctors for weight loss.

The medications are injected weekly into the stomach, thigh, or arm, semaglutides. These drugs aid the pancreas in releasing an appropriate amount of insulin when elevated blood sugar levels are detected.

"Semaglutide is produced while we eat; it tells the brain that we are full," Dr. Katherine H. Saunders, a New York City physician, previously told the New York Post.

"It helps people to feel less hungry, full faster, and full longer - but it does so when we are less full."

While thousands of people have lost weight with the drug, a separate suit obtained by the Daily Mail alleges that one Wegovy user went a week without a bowel movement.

The plaintiff was rushed to hospital where doctors diagnosed her with gastroparesis.