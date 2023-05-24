Woman 'Allergic to Running' Says ''She Almost Died'' After Rushing To Catch Flight

She believes she is suffering from exercise-induced anaphylaxis

A 27-year-old Canadian woman who claims to be "allergic" to running says she "almost died" after rushing to catch a flight, New York Post reported. The incident happened on April 27, when Divz Mangat, was traveling with her sister and friends to the Dominican Republic. As she was getting late to catch the flight, she raced across the terminal and suffered a severe reaction soon after.

Once she reached the gate, Ms Mangat said she broke out in hives and blotches, and struggled to breathe, because of the allergic reaction. She first popped a few antihistamine tablets which didn't work, so she ended up using an EpiPen following which her swelling luckily went down.

Her sister Dee Mangat captured the entire ordeal in a video that has gone viral on TikTok. ''How she almost died because of a delayed flight,'' reads the text overlay on the post

The 27-year-old told Newsweek, "For the past few months, every time I run or get stressed out, I've been breaking out in hives. I wasn't sure if it was due to running or stress. But, that day, I realized it 100 percent has to be due to me running and being stressed out. I've gone to the hospital a few times regarding this. I'm waiting on a specialist and the hospital isn't really able to provide more information at the moment."

After several hospital visits, she was given an EpiPen, a self-injection device that delivers epinephrine to treat anaphylaxis, a serious, life-threatening allergic reaction.

''Doctors have reached out and let me know there are lots of possibilities, and when you read the comments, some people say it took them years to figure out,'' she told Newsweek.

Though she has not been officially diagnosed, she believes she is suffering from exercise-induced anaphylaxis--a rare disorder in which symptoms occur after physical activity.

Symptoms include widespread flushing of the skin; breaking out in hives, swelling of the skin and lips, and nausea and vomiting. In severe cases, a dramatic fall in blood pressure can lead to anaphylactic shock.