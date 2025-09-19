94-Year-Old Woman, Who Wears Ancient Clothes, Becomes Tourist Attraction In Italy

In the quaint Italian village of Scanno, a 94-year-old woman has become an unlikely tourist attraction. Known affectionately as "Nonna Margherita" or "L'Ultima Regina" (The Last Queen), Margherita Ciarletta has captivated visitors with her timeless elegance and dedication to preserving ancient traditions.



She is the last person in the village who still wears Scanno's centuries-old traditional clothing every single day. The attire consists of a dark wool gown with long black sleeves and a cotton headband. She has been wearing the same dress since she was 18.



“I've always liked this dress, I am proud to wear it,” Margherita said in an interaction with CNN.



Scanno's women were known to be wearing two types of dresses for centuries. One is an everyday dress, worn for fieldwork and chores, which Margherita still wears today. The other is a more elaborate, embroidered costume with a richly decorated bodice and hat, typically reserved for Sundays, festivals, and special occasions.



While some local women don the ornate garments during parades and celebrations, Ciarletta uniquely wears the traditional working clothes daily, including Sundays. She switches between several versions each week in black or dark blue with white accents. Her dedication to preserving the traditional attire has made her a local icon and tourist attraction.



“That was, and still is, my ordinary everyday dress. My husband never liked it, but that did not stop me from wearing it every day, both while working in the fields and during festivities,” Margherita said.



Following the passing of her sisters, Adelia and Anna, Margherita has become the sole guardian of Scanno's traditional attire. As word of her distinctive style spread beyond the village through social media, tourists flocked to meet "Nonna Margherita" in the village. Local authorities are now advocating for Scanno's traditional costumes to be recognised by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage.



While Margherita has grown accustomed to the attention that comes with being a tourist attraction, she's not always comfortable with it. She usually welcomes visitors and doesn't mind being photographed for social media but is known to turn away television crews.