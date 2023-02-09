'Wolverine Claws', Other Terrifying Weapons Found By Police From house In England

One of the weapons seized by the police in England.

The police in England found a huge stash of terrifying weapons while searched a home in Devon, according to a report in Metro. These include Wolverine-style claws, machetes, knives, swords, axes and shurikens - also known as ninja stars made up of several pointed blades. The shocking discovery of illegal weapon was made during a regular police checking, the outlet further said. The police said they have reasons to believe the owner did not intend to use the weapons to harm someone, they were still confiscated.

"The Tavistock Police neighbourhood team and an officer from our Firearms Licencing Unit searched an address in the area today and seized a large selection of knives and weapons," the West Devon Police said in a statement.

"It's important to note that we do not believe these items were held with any immediate intent to cause harm but a top job from the team removing them from the public domain," it added.

The police said that it is an offence to buy, possess or lend various knives and weapons and asked people to contact them if they have any information regarding any such thing.

Despite the ban on such weapons, online sellers find creative ways to avoid detection and sell these items of e-commerce platforms like AliExpress, Amazon and eBay.

These sellers use keywords like 'baton' or others that allow them to avoid detection by moderators since they do not trigger any alarm.

These items are also priced very low so that it's easier for customers to order and get them delivered at the homes.