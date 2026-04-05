With Ex-Prince Andrew Linked To Epstein, Are His Daughters Still Princesses?

The downfall of the former prince Andrew has left the British monarchy with a right royal headache -- how to handle his daughters caught up in the scandal of US sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

The uncertain future of princesses Beatrice, 37, and Eugenie, 36, the children of Andrew -- now known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor -- and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, has filled the British press in recent weeks.

Andrew, the second of the late queen Elizabeth II's three sons and brother to King Charles III, was arrested in mid-February amid new revelations of his ties to the late billionaire Epstein.

He was questioned for hours at a police station on suspicion of misconduct in public office during his decade-long role as a UK trade envoy. Mountbatten-Windsor has denied any wrongdoing, and has not been charged, but remains under police caution.

"We can now also confirm that we are providing early investigative advice to Thames Valley Police in relation to" Mountbatten-Windsor, prosecutors told AFP on Thursday.

Andrew was stripped of his royal titles in October by the king amid the growing scandal around Epstein, who died in prison in 2019.

And while his daughters are not active members of the royal family, Buckingham Palace has made it clear they retain their titles as princesses.

They have always been seen as close to the king's two sons, heir Prince William and Prince Harry, and were part of the royal family's inner circle.

In December, they attended the family's traditional Christmas church service on the eastern Sandringham estate even though their parents were not invited.

But the two women and their young families would not be at Windsor this weekend for the traditional Easter gathering, a royal source confirmed to AFP.

The two had made alternative plans, but will be seen at future family celebrations, the source added.

"They want to avoid any association with them, as the York brand has become toxic," said royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams.

New emails released in January showed Andrew remained in contact with Epstein long after the American's conviction for trafficking and sex with a minor.

He also appeared to have shared sensitive UK information with Epstein such as trade documents.

The documents also revealed the extent of the ties between Epstein and Ferguson, with the princesses' names appearing in numerous emails, although there is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by them.

'Elite network'

In one of the documents, Epstein writes that "Ferg and the two girls" came to visit him, less than a week after he was freed from prison in 2009, following a conviction for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

In light of these new revelations "hard questions will need to be asked", said royal expert Ed Owens.

"If it is shown that they have benefited from an elite network, that was partially introduced to them by Jeffrey Epstein... this is problematic," said Owens.

Andrew biographer Andrew Lownie said he believed the sisters are "deeply implicated" rather than "collateral damage", highlighting a 2010 incident in which Fergie was secretly filmed by a tabloid selling access to Andrew.

"This was a family business. The girls were taken on these taxpayer-funded trips," he said.

"They've built up a very useful contact book which they are exploiting to this day."

Both women have successful careers. Beatrice was vice president of strategic partnerships at Afiniti, an AI technology company, for a decade, and has now set up her own advisory group.

Eugenie is a director at Hauser & Wirth contemporary art gallery in London. But last month she quit her role as a patron for the Anti-Slavery International charity.

Both Lownie and Owens believe the royal family must distance itself from the two women.

Their hybrid status "one foot in the monarchy, one foot out" endangers the entire Windsor family, said Owens.

Fitzwilliams added: "We don't know what might come up next. There might be new scandals".

Lownie agreed. "There are scandals still in their cupboard" waiting to be exposed, he said.

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