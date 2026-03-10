New Epstein Files Pics Show Woman On Lap Of Ex-Prince Andrew

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has released new photographs from files concerning the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A couple of new images purportedly show former royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor with young women.

The women's faces have been redacted, and the photographs are small and low-resolution. The pictures appear to have been taken in Epstein's New York dining room and are part of a massive release of 180,000 photographs under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

In one image, a man wearing a blue shirt and a grey hooded jacket, believed to be the former Duke of York, is seen with his arms around a blonde woman seated on his lap. A second photograph shows the same man with another young woman standing behind him with her arms wrapped around his neck.

Prince Andrew Queen Elizabeth second son and brother of the King pictured on Jeffrey Epstein's house holding a young girl on his lap, and another girl is having her hands around him. ESPECIALLY in the first picture the girl he has on his lap looks very young. This is really… pic.twitter.com/51KzFJiEnH — Nina (@ShakeLS) March 8, 2026

Andrew is believed to have stayed at Epstein's property in December 2010 for a week, according to The Telegraph. In a 2019 Newsnight interview, the former Duke said he went on the trip only because he felt it was the "honourable" thing to do - to say goodbye to Epstein in person.

But documents and letters released by the DoJ show that during the trip, he and Epstein spent time socialising and kept in touch even after the visit.

Earlier, Andrew was seen crouched over on all fours over a woman lying on the floor in multiple images. In one of the images, he is directly looking at the camera, while another picture shows him touching a clothed woman's waist and stomach.

The millions of documents also show Epstein suggesting that Andrew meet a "26-year-old 'beautiful' Russian woman." In a message, Epstein referred to Andrew as "The Duke" and told him, "he had a friend whom I think you might enjoy having dinner with in London later that month," and Andrew replied, "Would be delighted to see her."

It has also come to light that Andrew invited Epstein to Buckingham Palace after the disgraced financier was released from house arrest. "We could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy," he said.

Andrew lost his British royal titles and roles last October after the release of 3.5 million documents related to Epstein. Virginia Giuffre, a US and Australian citizen, accused Andrew of sexually abusing her and claimed that Epstein trafficked her to the former royal thrice when she was 17.