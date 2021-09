US exit from Afghanistan was the "best decision for America", Joe Biden said (File)

President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan, saying it was in the US national interest.

"We no longer had a clear purpose in an open-ended mission in Afghanistan," he said a day after the final withdrawal.

"This is the right decision. A wise decision. And the best decision for America," he said.

