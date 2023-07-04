Wimbledon Warns Tennis Fans To Not Use Quiet Room For Sex

Wimbledon officials asked visitors to respect the area

Wimbledon has issued a warning to Tennis fans that a quiet room meant for prayer and meditation should not be used by couples wanting to be intimate. According to The Telegraph report, last year, amorous couples were reported to have been using the secluded space near Court 12 for their own personal enjoyment to the horror of some visitors.

Sally Bolton, chief executive of the All England Lawn Tennis Club said that "we'll be making sure that people are using it the right way".

She added, "If people need space to go to pray, it's the quiet space for that. There is an opportunity to breastfeed there. But, we are looking for it to be used in the right way."

In 2022, spectators reported seeing a sheepish-looking couple emerging from the facility next to Court 12. A witness said that he spotted a man and woman leaving the room with "big grins" on their faces. He added, "She was in a long flowing summer dress and there was no doubt as to what they'd been up to," reported The Guardian.

Another guest heard the "sounds of intimacy" coming from next door.

At that time, Wimbledon officials asked visitors to respect the area and use the room for prayer, meditation, breastfeeding or even as a way to escape the sun.

The facility is located in the Southern Village, the quiet room is a space where guests can retreat for a moment of private meditation, prayer or reflection or simply to escape the crowds around the grounds, according to the official access guide for 2023.

The room has two armchairs, a foldaway table and charging facilities.



