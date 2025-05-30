"Will Remain Friend, Adviser To Trump": Elon Musk After Quitting As DOGE Chief

Elon Musk, who stepped down as the chief of the Department of Government Efficiency or DOGE, meant to save "trillions" in American taxpayer dollars, identify fraudulent government schemes, and cut bureaucracy, has said that he will continue to remain a friend and adviser to President Trump despite his tenure coming to an end.

"It was always a limited-term assignment," said the tech billionaire, as he now aims to focus more on his businesses, which include the world's leading private Space firm SpaceX and Tesla, which is among the world's most advanced e-vehicle maker.

Elon Musk, who was wearing a jacket over a t-shirt that read 'The DOGE-Father' for the farewell press conference, spoke briefly after President Trump thanked and showered praise on the DOGE chief. "What Elon has done for America hasn't been done in generations - his contributions are historic," the President said, describing his friendship with Musk as "truly special".

"This is not the end of DOGE, but really the beginning. My time as a special government appointee necessarily had to end at some point - it was always a limited-time thing. But the DOGE team will only grow stronger over time. Their influence (on governance) will only grow stronger. I will liken it to Buddhism - it's like a way of life, and I am confident that over time it will ensure a trillion dollars of saving for the government" Mr Musk said.

Speaking about what the DOGE has achieved during his tenure as its chief, Elon Musk said, "The calculations of the DOGE team thus far (under Musk's leadership) for FY 2025-26 is over $160 billion in savings and climbing. We expect it to cross $200 billion very soon."

